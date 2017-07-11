It’s Green for go as rampant Rutland maul Matlock

An outstanding individual performance by all-rounder Robert Green enhanced Ilkeston Rutland’s promotion hopes in Division Two of the Derbyshire County League.

Green cracked an unbeaten century with the bat and then took five wickets with the ball as rampant Rutland put bottom-of-the-table strugglers Matlock to the sword.

The victory left them in second place in the table, only eight points behind the leaders, Langley Mill United, and with a healthy 38-point cushion back to third spot, which is occupied by Sawley and Long Eaton Park.

Rutland travelled to Matlock, knowing that the hosts had yet to win this season and were lacking in confidence. So it was no surprise when, after winning the toss, Matlock asked the Ilkeston outfit to bat first.

The visitors proceeeded to make hay and amassed a total of 261-8 from their allotted 46 overs, despite the persistence of home bowlers Chris Pemberton, who took 4-48, and skipper Ed Lander, who took 3-66.

Green led the onslauught, finishing up on 113no, and he received terrific support from Thomas Lockhart, who fired 78.

Plucky Matlock made a courageous fist of their reply, thanks largely to an undefeated 60 from Philip Braund and 34 from all-rounder Pemberton. But they never threatened Rutland’s dominance and ended up hanging on for a losing draw on 204-9.

Rutlaznd, who took 19 points, play fourth-placed Derby Congregational this Saturday.