Jake Ball strikes blow to Somerset title hopes

Notts seamer Jake Ball struck two blows to Somerset’s title hopes on the opening morning of the Specsavers County Championship match at Taunton.

Bowling from the Somerset Pavilion End, Ball had Marcus Trescothick caught behind driving for 25 and Tom Abell snapped up at mid-wicket for eight.

From 33 for two, having won the toss, the home side rallied thanks to an unbroken third-wicket stand of 66 between skipper Chris Rogers (39 not out) and James Hildreth (25 not out).

Hildreth had to bat with a runner having been struck a painful blow on a foot by a delivery from Ball.

There were signs of turn from both ends and Somerset could feel well satisfied with a lunch position of 99 for two from 33 overs. Ball’s figures were two for 16 from nine overs.