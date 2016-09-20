Langley Mill are denied in late bid for promotion

An outside chance of promotion was squeezed from Langley Mill United’s grasp in a comprehensive defeat in their final match of the Derbyshire County League, Second Division season.

Instead it was their conquerors, Tutbury, who went up to Division One after a six-wicket success that clinched them the runners-up spot, a whisker behind champions Wirksworth and Middleton.

The Millers, who end up fifth in the table, began the day 21 points behind their hosts and boldly opted to bat first on winning the toss. All seemed to be going well as openers Jay Holmes and Lewis Pinder (22) shared 46 for the first wicket and the board moved on to 106-2 with Holmes making 50 (seven fours).

But from then on, things turned sour as the exit of Fritz De Beer for 19 triggered a procession of wickets. Indeed the last seven fell for just 22 runs as the Millers collapsed to 137 all out against some inspired bowling by Robert Ellerington, who took 7-42 from 14 overs.

In reply, they did pick up an early wicket, but Tutbury were soon in command, easing to 113-1 in the hands of Ian Cherry (50), who blasted five sixes, and Sam Wesson (49) as they put on 86 for the second wicket. Holmes did strike two late blows, but the winning runs arrived in the 30th over.

LANGLEY Mill 2nd also ended on a low note, thrashed by ten wickets by unbeaten champions Belper Meadows in Division 4N.