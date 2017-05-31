Search

Latest Bassetlaw Cricket League results

Thoresby Colliery CC 1st XI v Papplewick and Lindy CC 1st XI in the Bassetlaw & District Cricket League BDCL - IM Sports Championship. Thoresby bowler Muhammad Yasar.

The Championship – Sponsored by IM Sports

At Ordsall: ORDSALL BRIDON (6) v GLAPWELL COLLIERY (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Papplewick Hall: EDWINSTOWE (6) 121 all out (Adam Dutton 33, Paul Benson 36, Charlie Blatherwick 7-29, Jim Rhodes 3-22) v PAPPLEWICK & LINBY (10). Weather affected draw.

At Sturton Road: NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON (6) v CLIPSTONE WELFARE (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Langwith Road: NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR (7) 154 all out (Craig Harrison 50, James Hobson 32*, Dan Brown 4-36) v CUCKNEY 2nd (6). Weather affected draw.

At Burma Road: BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE (6) v THORESBY COLLIERY (6). No play – ground unfit.

Division 3 – Sponsored by South Forest Leisure

At Carnarvon Street: TEVERSAL (6) v BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE 2nd (6). No play – ground unfit.

Division 5 – Sponsored by Readers

At Greenlands: ANSTON 3rd (6) v PAPPLEWICK & LINBY 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Barnes Park: GRASSMOOR WORKS 2nd (6) v ASTON HALL 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Newstead Village: NOMADS (6) v CLUMBER PARK 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Sandy Lane: ROCKWARE (6) v HARTHILL 2nd (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Recreation Drive: SHIREBROOK (6) v BILSTHORPE (6). No play – ground unfit.

Division 6 – Sponsored by Mapperley Sports

At Main Street: LANGWITH (6) 115 for 8 v TEVERSAL 2nd (9). Weather affected draw.

At Fourth Avenue: THORESBY COLLIERY 3rd (6) v WALESWOOD SPORTS 2nd (6). No play – ground unfit.

At Sookholme Road: WELBECK 4th (6) v KILLAMARSH 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.

Division 7 – Sponsored by Readers

At Debdale Park: SHERWOOD COLLIERY 2nd (20) v OLLERTON COLLIERY (-10). Match cancelled owing to Ollerton Colliery’s inability to raise a side.

At Queen Elizabeth’s Academy: MANSFIELD 3rd (6) v MILTON 3rd (6). No play – ground unfit.