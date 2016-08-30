BASSETLAW LEAGUE ROUND-UP: rain robs Papplewick and Linby in title race for second season running

Frustrated title-chasers Papplewick and Linby were left cursing the weather for the second season running after their big top-of-the-table clash with leaders Farnsfield was sabotaged by rain.

Last term, they were denied the champions’ crown, and promotion back to the Notts Premier League, on a rain-hit final day. This time round, they had Farnsfield on the rack at Papplewick Hall, bowling them out for 155, before the heavens opened and the match had to be abandoned.

Victory would have given Papplewick a chance of overhauling the top dogs in the final two fixtures of the campaign that are coming up. But as it was, they took only ten points to Farnsfield’s seven from the rain-affected draw, leaving them fully 32 points behind their rivals in The Championship table and needing a miracle.

The bowlers to inflict the damage on the visitors were Simon Roberts, rolling back the years with 4-31, and the ever-reliable Jim Rhodes, who took 3-32. James Smith was the only Farnsfield batsman to offer any defiance, making 34.

The weather had a similar impact in most other matches across all divisions of the league. The only game to survive in the top flight was bottom-of-the-table Worksop’s trip to North Wheatley with Leverton, who eased their relegation fears with a quickfire win.

Wheatley skittled their visitors for just 77, with Jamie Sizer bagging 5-48, and then knocked off the runs for the loss only two wickets. Worksop are already down, and Whitwell are set to join them after a rain-affected draw at third-placed Clipstone Welfare.

The Derbyshire outfit owed a lot to batsman Andrew Shaw, who struck a terrific 112 in his side’s total of 202, especially as Clipstone duo Louis Sprigg (4-50) and Taylor Wright (3-54) bowled well. But the weather intervened before the hosts had a chance to begin their reply.

Elsewhere, struggling Edwinstowe were saved by the rain when looking set for inevitable defeat at home to Glapwell Colliery. They crashed to 96 all out against the bowling of Rasika Wijesinghe (4-13) and Danny Bircumshaw (4-43), and the visitors were cruising on 18-0 when stumps had to be drawn.

Batting was also not without its problems for both Retford and Anston. The former limped to 165 at home to Thoresby Colliery, despite 54 from Amit Kundra, as bowlers Mohammad Yasar (3-22) and Jack Willis (3-53) cut loose, while the latter made 181-8 at home to Notts and Arnold Amateurs. Both games were curtailed by the rain at or around teatime.

Not a single match was completed in Division One, leaving Blidworth Colliery Welfare 29 points clear at the top of the table with three fixtures remaining. Cuckney 2nd sit in second place, with Kiveton Park Colliery one point behind them, having played a game more.

The Second Division is still headed by Gainsborough outfit Lea And Roses, who are 30 points clear of Anston 2nd with three matches to play. Mansfield Hosiery Mills 2nd and Milton are still in the promotion race too. Division Three is topped by Waleswood Sports, who are 28 points clear, but have played a game more than a chasing trio separated by only three points.

CHAMPIONSHIP

At Sturton Road: WORKSOP (0) 77 (Jamie Sizer 5-48) lost to NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON (20) 81-2 by eight wickets.

At Forest Corner: EDWINSTOWE (6) 96 (Rasika Wijesinghe 4-13, Danny Bircumshaw 4-43) v GLAPWELL COLLIERY (10) 18-0. Weather-affected draw.

At Cricket Field Lane: RETFORD (8) 165 (Amit Kundra 54, Mohammad Yasar 3-22, Jack Willis 3-53) v THORESBY COLLIERY (10) 7-0. Weather-affected draw.

At Ryton Road: ANSTON (9) 181-8 v NOTTS AND ARNOLD AMATEURS (9). Weather-affected draw.

At Papplewick Hall: FARNSFIELD (7) 155 (James Smith 34, Jim Rhodes 3-32, Simon Roberts 4-31) v PAPPLEWICK AND LINBY (10). Weather-affected draw.

At The Rookery: WHITWELL (10) 202 (Andrew Shaw 112, Louis Sprigg 4-50, Taylor Wright 3-54) v CLIPSTONE WELFARE (10). Weather-affected draw.

DIVISION ONE

At Ordsall: HARTHILL (9) 164-6 v ORDSALL BRIDON 2nd (8). Weather-affected draw.

At Burma Road: GRASSMOOR WORKS (6) 97-2 (Chris Fletcher 44) v BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE (6). Weather-affected draw.

At The Metcalfe Ground: WELBECK 2ND (10) 210-7 Tiger Dalby 66, Simon Harper 41) v EVERTON (9). Weather-affected draw.

At Langwith Road: KIVETON PARK COLLIERY (10) 190-8 (Aubrey Towler 102) v CUCKNEY 2ND (9). Weather-affected draw.

At Sheffield Road: KILLAMARSH (6) v CLUMBER PARK (6). No play – ground unfit.