BREAKING: Robins ‘heavily fined’ by Northern Premier League

Ilkeston FC have been fined a substantial figure by the Northern Premier League for failing to fulfill four fixtures at the start of the season, the Advertiser understands.

No official statement has been released by the NPL as yet and therefore no figure can yet be quoted, but Advertiser sources say the Robins were fined despite the NPL having suspended their licence and banned them from playing at the time due to a breach in its rules and regulations.

The suspension was lifted last week, enabling Ilkeston to belatedly begin their campaign, but restrictions regarding the number of players they could register for the two matches played over the Bank Holiday weekend were put in place.

More will follow on this story as it unfolds.