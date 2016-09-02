FA CUP PREVIEW: Ashby Ivanhoe v Ilkeston FC

Ilkeston FC will face a side from three levels below them in the non-league pyramid on Saturday in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

In what will only be Ilkeston’s third game of the season so far, they will travel to Leicestershire looking for not only their first win but also their first goals of the campaign as they attempt to gain some momentum following the dramatic off-field events at the New Manor Ground.

In their way will be a team from the East Midlands Counties League - step six of the pyramid and the lowest level at which teams competing in the FA Cup represent.

They beat Quorn 4-3 in the extra preliminary round before then knocking out Evo-Stik Division One South side Loughborough Dynamo with a 3-1 away win in the preliminary round.

Managed by Miles Warriner, they currently sit 13th in the EMCL standings after just five games and romped to a comfortable 5-0 win at home to Ellistown & Ibstock United on Bank Holiday Monday.

You can find out more about Ashby Ivanhoe by visiting their official website here

Ilkeston, meanwhile, returned to league action belatedly last weekend with a 2-0 defeat at home to Ashton United.

That was followed up with a 0-0 draw at Matlock Town on Monday

They will be hoping to have midfielder Anton Brown back after he missed the Matlock game due to injury.