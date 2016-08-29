Fresh deals for Derbyshire duo Tony Palladino and Greg Cork

Paceman Tony Palladino and all-rounder Greg Cork have signed new deals to tie them to Derbyshire.

The 33-year-old Palladino has committed himself to a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 season. Alongside his playing duties with the first team, he will also take up a coaching role.

Palladino has claimed 258 wickets across all formats for Derbyshire since joining the county from Essex in 2011.

So far this season, he has bagged 26 wickets at an average of 36 in 11 Specsavers County Championship games, with his best bowling figures being 5-83 against Glamorgan.

Head coach John Sadler said: “Tony is one of our most experienced and knowledgeable players in the dressing room and can offer a lot, both on and off the field. He continues to take wickets and provides us with a consistent and reliable performer with the ball. He will now also play a key role in coaching and providing advice to the younger guys in their developments.”

Palladino said: “I’m delighted to sign the new two-year deal. I believe I still have plenty to give both on the field and also helping the guys off it as we push for success.”

Meanwhile Cork, son of ex-England all-rounder and Sky Sports TV pundit Dominic Cork, has signed a one-year contract extension with Derbyshire until the end of the 2017 season.

Cork, who made his first-team debut in 2014, has played 13 games for the county, taking 13 wickets with best bowling figures of 2-17 against Somerset in a List A fixture in 2015.

The 21-year-old has played 19 games in total for the second XI this term, scoring 362 runs, including a highest score of 73 against Lancashire. He has also claimed 17 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3-21 also coming against Lancashire.

Sadler said: “Greg has worked extremely hard over the summer, and his game continues to improve. He’s taken wickets and scored runs for the second XI this summer and is developing into a genuine all-rounder across all forms.

“Greg may have had limited opportunities in the first team this season, but we believe he has plenty of potential and can produce matchwinning performances for Derbyshire in the future.”