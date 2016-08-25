Ilkeston FC await news of their fate after league suspension

Ilkeston FC look set to find out whether their suspension from the Evo-Stik Premier Division will be lifted on Friday.

The Advertiser understands that league officials are meeting this morning (Thursday) to discuss the Robins’ fate, with the club understood to have now paid creditors the outstanding debts that breached the Northern Premier League’s rules and regulations and led to their licence being suspended and them being banned from all footballing activity.

The club has since confirmed that the NPL have deferred their decision until Friday morning.

Robins CEO Nigel Harrop said: “We’ve ticked all boxes that should enable the suspension to be lifted and can do no more. We’re very hopeful of playing on Saturday.”

Ilkeston have so far had their first four league fixtures postponed and will face a league panel next Wednesday to answer charges of failing to fulfill those fixtures despite the suspension being in place at the time.

Should the suspension be lifted in time, Ilkeston should be able to start their league campaign against Ashton United at the New Manor Ground on Saturday.

