MATCH PREVIEW: Warrington Town v Ilkeston FC

Ilkeston will head to Lancashire on Saturday to face one of the newly-promoted sides to the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Warrington Town were champions of the Evo-Stik Division One North last season, notching 106 points in the process and scoring 121 goals.

They’ve had a more modest start to this season with just two wins from their opening six games, although both of those were at home.

Their last game was a 3-0 loss at Workingtonin the FA Cup, whilst their last home game was a 5-3 win over Matlock Town on August 27.

Ilkeston boss Paul Holland said: “Warrington will be a good challenge for us. I spoke to Matlock’s managers about them last week and they said they are a very big and direct side, not dissimilar to sides we’ve already faced.”

Warrington boss Stuart Mellish, meanwhile, is in positive mood too.

He told the Warrington Guardian: “We’re in a good position. I think we’re only five or six points away from third place.

“If that was offered to us this time last year then I’m sure a lot of people at the club would have taken it.

“Ilkeston are a good footballing side who get the ball down and play.

“They’ve got a connection with Nottingham Forest that allows them access to some good young players.

“We can’t worry about them though; we’ve got to focus on ourselves and, if we are on it, I’ve no concerns about us dropping points.”

Following the trip to Warrington, Ilkeston will head to Whitby Town next Tuesday night.

For a report from Ilkeston’s FA Cup win at Ashby Ivanhoe last weekend http://www.ilkestonadvertiser.co.uk/sport/local-sport/fa-cup-report-ashby-ivanhoe-0-6-ilkeston-fc-1-8104040|CLICK HERE|HERE}