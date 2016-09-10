MATCH REPORT: Warrington 3 Ilkeston 1

Three first half Warrington goals ensured the Yellows zapped Ilkeston FC’s momentum with a comfortable win.

Ilkeston began the game in confident fashion with the momentum carried from the 6-0 win at Ashby Ivanhoe in the FA Cup.

Anthony Dwyer led the attack with Luis Rose and Dexter Atkinson on the flanks.

Danny Gordon and Haydn Goddard sat in behind Mark Shelton.

From the start Ilkeston were on the front foot, Shelton’s flicked header from Rory Coleman’s free kick was saved by Karl Wills, the Robins were moving the ball well and looked comfortable in the early stages.

Rose then had a volley way over the bar before the winger had Ilkeston’s best first half chance, linking well with Dwyer to move clean through, but his shot was saved by Wills in the box.

However with 12 minutes gone, the Yellows led. Gerard Kinsella hit a Gerrard’esque strike from 25 yards which flew over Ross Durrant and into the top corner, as the Robins failed to clear a loose ball.

Warrington had further chances as Scott Harries’s lob was tipped over by Durrant, the Robins keeper then denied Scott Metcalfe from close range.

The Yellows began to crank the pressure up as more openings came, Ciaran Kilheeney’s sharp header was clawed wide by Durrant before the hosts did eventually extend the lead.

A corner was half punched away by Durrant and half cleared by Luke Foster only for John Shaw to bend a shot into the top corner.

Ilkeston’s creativity which started so well; became rare in the first half, Atkinson released Dwyer over the top but the striker’s first touch let him down and Wills raced out and claimed.

With 42 minutes on the clock it was three, Ben Deegan found space at the back post and slid in to complete a poor 45 minutes.

The second half started in the best fashion for the Robins, Dwyer pulling a goal back on 49 minutes with quick feet before firing into the bottom corner from outside the box. Shelton then swirled an effort way wide of the top corner after he charged down a clearance.

Ilkeston’s counter attacking was proving an effective method of pulling further goals back, Jaylon Bather found Shelton who raced ahead and fed Atkinson but the wingers cross for Goddard was cut out.

More Robins pressure came as Gordon’s effort was blocked before Rose hit a strike which was well saved by Wills.

The introduction of David Jones added some physicality for Ilkeston but too often the Robins lacked the killer touch in the box and opted for over intricacy in vital moments.

Warrington then extended the lead after 76 minutes, a similar goal to concede as Kilheeney’s header found the corner to cement a bad day at the office for Ilkeston.

The response to conceding the fourth goal was again bright, Jones and Rose both had close efforts but the Robins succumbed to defeat.

Next up is the trip to Whitby Town on Tuesday evening, 7.45pm kick off.

Warrington Town XI: Karl Wills, Michael Grogan, Andrew Nicholas, Daniel Ventre (Ryan Winder 76), James McCarten, John Shaw, Scott Harries, Gerard Kinsella (Jack Rudge 85), Ciaran Kilheeney(c), Ben Deegan, Scott Metcalfe (Lewis Codling 80).

Subs Not Used: Daniel O’Donnell, Liam Turner.

Ilkeston FC Starting XI: Ross Durrant, Jak Kenworthy, Rory Coleman, Danny Gordon (Ben Morris 75), Matt Baker(c), Luke Foster (Jaylon Bather 45), Luis Rose, Haydn Goddard, Anthony Dwyer, Mark Shelton, Dexter Atkinson (David Jones 62).

Subs Not Used: Connor Walters, Reid Owen.