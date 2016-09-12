Notts star Hales won’t tour Bangladesh over security fears

Notts star Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for England’s tour of Bangladesh.

The opening batsman joins England one-day captain Eoin Morgan in pulling out of the trip over security fears.

After a week of speculation, the England & Wales Cricket Board confirmed the duo’s decision in a statement.

Andrew Strauss, the team director, said he was disappointe with the pair.

“Whilst we understand and respect Eoin and Alex’s decision, we are disappointed that they have made themselves unavailable for selection for the Bangladesh tour,” he said.

“We have had open and honest conversations with all the players about the security arrangements in Bangladesh and at this stage we are not expecting any other individuals to withdraw from the tour. Final selection for the Bangladesh tour will now take place on Friday.

“As with all England overseas tours, the safety and security of players and staff is of the utmost importance to the ECB. We will continue to monitor the situation in Bangladesh, take advice and consider the appropriate steps up to and throughout the five weeks we are on tour.”