Robins set to learn NPL punishment

Ilkeston FC will this morning learn their punishment for failing to fulfill fixtures as they face the Northern Premier League committee.

The Robins were charged with failing to fulfill their first four fixtures of the season, despite the NPL having suspended their licence and banned them from playing at the time due to a breach in its rules and regulations.

The suspension was lifted last week, enabling Ilkeston to belatedly begin their campaign, but restrictions regarding the number of players they could register for the two matches played over the Bank Holiday weekend were put in place.

The nature of any punishment Ilkeston could receive is unclear, but fines and/or points deductions could be among the options available to the NPL committee.

More will follow on this story as it unfolds.