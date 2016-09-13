Wheelchair-tennis ace Abbie sets her sights on the 2020 Paralympics

Wheelchair-tennis starlet Abbie Breakwell, of Long Eaton School, is setting her sights high after a glorious gold-medal double at the Sainsbury’s National School Games.

For the 13-year-old believes she could be among the next generation of Team GB heroes to grace the Paralympic Games.

And she could be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Gordon Reid, Ellie Simmonds, Jonnie Peacock and co at the 2020 Paralympics, to be held in Tokyo.

At the end of three gruelling days of competition at the School Games, which were held at Loughborough University, Abbie landed golds in the U18 girls’ singles and doubles.

In the final of the singles, she defeated Megan Bradley 4-1 4-1, and then she teamed up with Megan to win the doubles too as they beat Kate Harris and Martha Harris 4-2, 5-4 in the final later on the same day.

“I really look forward to playing in tournaments,” Abbie said. “I’m hoping to get to the 2020 Paralympics and, one day, I would love to play at Wimbledon.”

Abbie has been training with the GB national wheelchair-tennis coach at Loughborough for the past year and regularly attends England junior training camps.

Andy Hunt, the head of Long Eaton School, said: “We are all very proud of Abbie. She has always been a keen and enthusiastic student who gives 100% in everything she does.”