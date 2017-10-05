Luis Reece signs three year deal with Derbyshire

Luis Reece has committed his long-term future to Derbyshire by signing a three-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The all-rounder, who joined Derbyshire at the end of the 2016 season, enjoyed a standout debut season for the club this summer.

The 27-year-old hit 732 first-class runs at an average of 37, including two centuries - his best Championship campaign since 2013.

He backed this up with 433 runs in the NatWest T20 Blast – the fourth most ever by a Derbyshire batsman in a single season – at a strike-rate of 138, with a joint-record four half-centuries and a career-best 97 not out versus Lancashire in July.

In total, Reece hit 1,180 runs at an average of 35 in 31 matches for Derbyshire in 2017.

Cricket Advisor, Kim Barnett said: “Luis was one of our standout performers in 2017. He showed everyone what he can do when given the opportunity and confidence to go out and express himself.

“He was one of our leading batsman and a player who performed consistently across all forms, and we’re delighted that he has now committed his long-term future to the Club.”

Reece added: “You work incredibly hard throughout the winter and into the summer, and then when you put in good performances it’s always nice to be rewarded at the end of it.

“Billy [Godleman] gave me a role in the side and it was nice to be able to go out there, express myself and repay that faith with some good performances. I want to keep repaying that faith and go out and win games for Derbyshire.”