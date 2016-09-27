Emotional victory for veteran pony rescued from misery

A horse rescued way back in the 1990s as a weak and hungry yearling has rewarded his Sandiacre rider with success at a prestigious arena-eventing championship.

Boultbees Applejack, better known as Jack, is now a 22-year-old veteran of the eventing and hunter trials circuit, and has been ridden by Stacie Charlton for 12 years.

But the value of their long-standing partnership was borne out at the 2016 Arena Eventing Series, sponsored by SEIB (Specialist Equine Insurance Brokers) at the Vale View Equestrian Centre in Leicestershire. For Stacie steered Jack to an emotional victory in the SEIB 80cm pre-novice class.

“Jack is a rescue pony from the Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies (SWHP),” explained Stacie. “He was rescued as a yearling, malnourished and barely able to stand.

“He has been a super pony for me and I feel privileged to have him in my life. He has his own little fan club and several younger jockeys lined up, itching to take over the reins! But I’m not ready to hand him over just yet. As long as he keeps enjoying himself, we will keep ticking along.”

Arena eventing is show-jumping that also comprises a cross-country phase. Stacie and Jack had to negotiate a tricky, varied and undulating track at Vale View, but came home with flying colours to follow up success at other events this year. They won £300 and a horse rug.