Former Ilkeston FC boss Paul Holland and ex Peterborough United player Steve Welsh unveiled as new Long Eaton management team

Long Eaton United has announced Steve Welsh as their new first team manager along with Shaun Rickford as assistant manager.

Scotsman Steve Welsh is a former professional playing both north and south of the border, most notably for Peterborough United, Partick Thistle and Lincoln City.

But it is his coaching experience that has encouraged the club to secure his services, having previously been academy director at both Boston United and Ilkeston FC.

Chairman Jim Fairley confirmed that Steve would work full-time alongside new head of football development Paul Holland in running the club’s new academy, in conjunction with Loughborough College, as well as fulfilling his managerial role with the first team.

Jim said: “We are delighted to have Steve on board. Having worked so hard over the summer to set up our new academy, it was important to make sure that our first team management is aware of and provides a pathway for the young talent within the club.

“What better way of achieving that than to have our two academy directors also running our first team and our development squad.”

He added: “It was also important for us to keep Shaun Rickford at the club - he has been an outstanding and loyal servant and provides continuity from last season. Shaun will be able to broaden his coaching experience working with Steve and Paul as well as continuing to be available as a player.”

In the run up to the new season, Long Eaton United will play the following pre-season friendlies:

15th July -- West Bridgford (A) --- 3pm kick-off

22nd July --- Arnold Town (H) --- 3pm kick-off

25th July --- Loughborough Dynamo (H) --- 7:45pm kick-off

29th July --- Boston United (H) --- 3pm kick-off