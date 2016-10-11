Funding boost for coaching at Ilkeston Table Tennis Club

Coaching has been given a boost at Ilkeston Table Tennis Club after a generous donation.

At its latest session last Friday, the club was extremely grateful to receive some funding from the Stanton Ironworks Benevolent Fund, which often supports community projects.

And the money will help the club develop, among other things, the quality of its coaching. It will send two players on a specialist table tennis coaching course and also offer coaching to any club members who would like to try it.

“The funding will also allow the club to replace equipment as and when necesary,” said Rob Kirk, the founder member of the club.

Kirk received the cheque from Wendy Marriott, a representative of the Saint Gobain PAM UK company, which administers the benevolent fund from its base on Lows Lane, Stanton-by-Dale. Added Kirk: “Everyone applauded the presentation, and also enjoyed a piece of celebratory cake afterwards!”

The club holds sessions every Friday evening at Ebenezer Church Hall on Heanor Road in Ilkeston from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The charge is £2 per player.

“Anyone is welcome to go along,” said Kirk. “But we do ask that anyone aged 14 or younger is accompanied by an adult.”

Table tennis is enjoying a boom after receiving lots of TV and media coverage during the Olympic Games.