Ilkeston schools enjoy fun festival of athletics

Budding young athletes from across Ilkeston came together for a special festival run by the Erewash School Sport Partnership (ESSP).

Children from Ilkeston schools, Kensington Junior, Dallimore Primary, Mapperley Primary, Hallam Fields Junior, Stanley St Andrews, Ladywood Primary and Chaucer Junior, all took part in the Quad Kids event at Rutland Sports Park.

And they were joined by youngsters from other schools in the Erewash borough, including Scargill Primary in West Hallam, Shardlow Primary in Derby and Sawley Junior in Long Eaton.

They all had a go at events including running, soft javelin and standing long jump, and one of the aims of the festival was to enthuse the children about the upcoming World Athletics Championships in London this summer.

Harley Rose, 10, said he enjoyed being part of the festival. “It was really good,” he commented. “I liked the standing long jump and managed to jump quite far. We just had to stand on the blue line and jump. It was nice being there with my friends and other schools too, trying different things.”

Gabriella Guadagni, 10, said: “I enjoyed it. For my first few jumps in the standing long jump, I didn’t make it into the sandpit, but I did it in the end. It was good fun and different to what we would normally do in school.”

Rhian Lilley, ESSP’s development manager, said: “With London hosting the World Championships this summer, this was a fantastic opportunity to inspire children across Erewash to be active.

“By trying a range of different disciplines, they left feeling excited and enthusiastic about sport. The children clearly enjoyed themselves and, hopefully, their teachers, went away with some ideas for activities that they can run in their own schools.”