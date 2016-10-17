Leon Haslam’s brave British Superbike title bid comes unstuck

The bid by Leon Haslam to be crowned MCE British Superbike champion came unstuck in the last round of races at Brands Hatch over the weekend.

The 33-year-old fared no better than fourth, and had to play second fiddle to his arch rival, Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, who clinched his fifth British title. Byrne, riding his Be Wiser Ducati, finished with 653 points, 26 in front of runner-up Haslam on his JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Haslam said: “We scored the same amount of wins as ‘Shakey’, but the year has been one of lows, as well as highs. We’ve had some issues, but we’ve also had some fantastic races. I want to thank the whole team. We have worked brilliantly together. I have learned a lot and I know what to do next year.”