Loui puts out champ to reach final

Ilkeston’s Trinity Boxing Club star Loui Hemstock produced a dominant display as he battled his way through to the East Midlands final in Scunthorpe.

Loui faced current East Midlands champion David Cooper at the Redbourne club and dominated this 3x3 minute round semi-final to take a convincing unanimous decision and move into the regional final in Leicester.

Loui took control of the bout from the first bell, landing good shots to both head and body and increased the pressure as the bout progressed.

Cooper displayed great courage in the final round as he fought back determinedly, but there was only one winner as Loui deservedly took a clear decision.

Loui will now face James Connors of the Prospects Club in Derby, who qualified in style the previous week in an all-Derbyshire final.

Trinity will stage another bill at Trowell’s Festival Inn on Friday, 10th March.

Joining the more experienced boxers will be several of the club’s emerging talent.

Club captain Kyle Hughes will top the bill at middleweight and exciting welterweight Macauley Cartwright will also be in action. The club’s two East Midland youth champions, Loui Hemstock and Alex Testro, will also meet quality opponents.

Welterweight Sam Skidmore and light welter Matt Richmond, who were both stoppage winners on their previous festival appearances, will also be in action.

Young prospects Bobby Parkes, Joe Henshaw, Charlie Wilson, Shay Molloy and Taylor Fildes will continue a promising start to their boxing careers and there will be debuts for welterweight Billy Foster, youth prospects Cameron Hoggard and Matt Cross and promising schoolboy Brad Allaway.

Tickets for this event are now on sale from club leader Scott Rafferty - ring 07956 565582.