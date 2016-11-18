Regional and county success for academy

Pre-squad gymnasts at Amber Valley Gymnastics Academy had a successful time at a Derbyshire county competition.

The youngsters, aged from four to seven, won overall titles for each age group and took many individual medals in their first artistic gymnastics competition.

Two of the academy’s members have won regional titles.

Eleanor Belbin is the East Midlands open age level 4 champion for 11+ and Allice Poore the East Midlands open age level 4 champion for 14+.

Many of the academy’s squad gymnastics competed in the first Double Downie Cup, at Notts Gymnastics Academy, which attracted competitors from across the UK. The event was hosted by Olympic gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie, who are from the area.

The Amber Valley girls had a great day meeting their heroes and many came away with individual medals with Bethany Caine taking the level 5 12+ title.

Amber Valley Gymnastics Academy offers classes for all age groups and abilities, from preschool to adult fitness sessions.

For further information on the club contact head coach Jenny Swallow at ambervalleygymnastics@outlook.com