Ryder Cup aftermath - Willett: ‘Some US golf fans proved my brother right’

Danny Willett has suggested that some of the American Ryder Cup golf fans proved his brother right with their behaviour at Hazeltine.

The Lindrick resident was at the centre of a media storm before the event after his brother Peter penned a satirical article in which he labelled American supporters a ‘baying mob of imbeciles’.

Although the 29-year-old Masters champion apologised on behalf of his brother before the Ryder Cup, he has since tweeted his dismay at the reception he experienced as Europe were well beaten by America.

He tweeted: “Very strange week here at the Ryder cup.. Tried my best but played poorly.. Unfortunately some american fans showed that @P_J_Willett was in fact correct.. Nothing to blame my bad play on.. But still shows that sometimes fans don’t know when to call it a day.. Shame really!!”

Willett failed to win a single point in his debut Ryder Cup, his European team going down 17-11 to the Americans.

Worksop’s Lee Westwood, who retweeted a message from American journalist Stephanie Wei condemning the behaviour of some in the galleries, was beaten in all three of his matches at Hazeltine.

One of captain Darren Clarke’s wildcard picks, Westwood missed a two-foot putt for a half in Saturday’s fourballs and slipped up against Ryan Moore in Sunday’s singles, losing the match having been two-up with three to play.

He had entered the weekend with hopes of pipping Nick Faldo to Europe’s record points haul but remains two and a half points shy.

Matt Fitzpatrick, a member at Lindrick along with Willett and Westwood, also finished his debut Ryder Cup without a point.