Super Surge to do battle once more for Euro title

Surge Johal will re-enter the ring to take on Junior Gold for a European title belt.

The experienced Ilkeston kickboxer went the full 12 rounds with Gold but there was nothing to seperate them at the bell.

The judges ringside gave it as a draw and so the two will go at it again in a rematch in March of next year.

They were going for the WCSO European Super Heavy Veterans’ title.

“I boxed clever, fast and hard. I was in control of all rounds but the judges gave us a draw,” said Johal.

It will be another 12 rounds of three minutes against the Ashby fighter for Johal who has another rematch in November.

This time it is against Eric ‘the Viking’ Thompson for the BST Super Heavyweight Veterans’ belt he won in August.

The first fight, in Derby, saw Johal end the contest with a second round technical knockout stoppage.