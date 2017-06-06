Trent College duo shine for county schools golf teams

Two youngsters from Trent College in Long Eaton were in Derbyshire teams that acquitted themselves well at the Midlands Schools Golf Championships.

Sam Potter was part of the four-player boys’ team and Harriet Evans was one of the three golfers who made up the girls’ team at the event, which was held at the Ingon Manor club in Warwickshire.

Both teams, who were sponsored by the Derbyshire Union of Golf Clubs and Derby University, did superbly well to finish third. Harriet even shot a round of 74 in the morning session, which was only two shots off the lead, and she ended up in third place with an aggregate score of 150. Her peformance was good enough for her to go forward to the national schools’ event at The Kendleshire club near Bristol but, unfortunately, she can’t make it because of exams.

Sam will be second reserve for the national event after a fine round of 73 in the morning session.

The other members of the teams were Dani Hoof, of Derby College, Dan Heaslip, of Ripley Academy, Henry Hayward, of Chellaston School, Mia Eales-Smith, of Eckington School, and Charlotte Hazelwood, of Frederick Gent School.

For the boys, Dani finished sixth with a score of 149, while Dan was seventh on the same score. For the girls, Mia was fifth with 159. All three will now go forward to the Kendleshire.