Trent College student Josh Pavis in Malaysian mission for more hockey glory

Teenage hockey star Josh Pavis, a student at Trent College in Long Eaton, is bidding for another glory mission in Malaysia with the Great Britain U21s’ team.

Pavis was only 16 when he featured in every game as GB won the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup competition last year, beating India in the final after a dramatic, sudden-death penalty-shootout.

Now he is heading back to Malaysia for the 2016 version of the international tournament, which features six teams and runs from October 25 to November 8. As well as the hosts, the other nations taking part are Japan, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

“It was an incredible experience last year, and it would be a fantastic achievement to repeat that feat this year,” said Pavis, who plays for Beeston Hockey Club in Nottingham.

“I also want to use this tournament to try to earn selection for the U21 World Cup in India in December, and to compete for a medal there.”

Pavis was part of the England U18s’ team that reached the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Youth Championships this summer and has also played for England U21s this year.

His progress in the sport hasn’t affected his studies at Trent. He secured five A-star grades and four A-grades in his GCSE exams last year!