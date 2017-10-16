New signing to bring firepower to the attack

West Indian international Ravi Rampaul has signed to play in all formats for Derbyshire next season.

Captain Billy Godleman said Rampaul would bring extra firepower and experience.

The bowler, who has represented West Indies in more than 100 internationals, has joined Derbyshire on a three-year deal as a non-overseas player.

Godleman said Rampaul would play a leading role as the club looked to improve.

“A real key area we wanted to strengthen was the new ball bowling, and it’s great that we have been able to attract a player like Ravi,” said Godleman.

“Ideally we would like to have a couple of experienced, highly-skilled new ball bowlers across all forms, and Ravi will add to the talent we already have.

“We should be in a better place for 2018.”