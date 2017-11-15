Norris & Co put Derbyshire players through their paces

Derbyshire strength and conditioning coach Jonty Norris has given an insight into his plans for the players through the winter months.

It’s that time of the year when the mental strength of sportsmen and women up and down the country is put to the test, as well as their physical condition in preparation for 2018.

Derbyshire’s cricketers are no different and when they returned to The 3aaa County Ground recently for assessment they walked away with individual training plans.

The squad have undertaken a series of fitness tests in their first week back in training in Derby as the coaching staff begin their tests following the end of season break.

Norris, as specialist strength and conditioning coach, will then use the results to devise and implement individual training plans to get the squad in the best possible condition over the close season.

He said: “We’re looking for a number of things. We’ve been focusing on speed and power to get an idea of how fast the guys are over a straight 20 metres, but also running between the wickets, so making it really cricket specific.

“We’re also look at endurance and strength testing and some of that is to get a picture of where they are at, but some of it is to allow me to prescribe training based on the individual’s needs.

“We don’t have squad training plans anymore, it’s about individual plans depending on what the player needs to get out of it.”