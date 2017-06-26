Notts hold upper hand against Kent

James Pattinson gave Nottinghamshire the upper hand during the first session of their Specsavers County Championship day-night match against Kent at Trent Bridge.

For the first time this season an opposing captain opted to toss the coin in Nottingham and Kent’s Sam Northeast chose to bat once he’d won it.

Just 5.2 overs later, the wisdom of that decision might have been questioned as Pattinson picked up his third wicket to leave the visitors on six for three.

Luke Fletcher also got amongst the wickets but Daniel Bell-Drummond stood firm to reach the first break on 49 with his side on 101 for five.

Pattinson blasted a gaping hole through the Kent top order by taking three wickets within the space of just eight deliveries, removing Sean Dickson and Joe Denly to lbw decisions and then having Sam Northeast taken by Steven Mullaney at second slip. All three batsmen departed without getting off the mark.

Sam Billings, fresh from England duty, played a phrenetic knock of 30 from 32 balls before losing his middle stump after playing a loose drive at Luke Fletcher.

Darren Stevens was equally culpable, throwing his hands at Fletcher and nicking behind for 10.

Will Gidman, who left Trent Bridge at the end of last season, twice survived streaky nicks into the slip cordon as he and Bell-Drummond prevented any further carnage.