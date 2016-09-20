One in the eye from big-hitting king Harrold for Nutbrook

Shellshocked Nutbrook were on the receiving end of a remarkable batting performance by Elvaston skipper Jake Harrold in their last match of the Derbyshire County League, First Division season.

Harrold hammered an amazing century going in at number six for their fellow mid-tablers. He cracked 119 off only 79 balls as his side amassed a total of 266 in their 50 overs.

But at least Nutbrook were able to hold on by the skin of their teeth for a losing draw to end up a respectable seventh in the 12-team division. They closed on 193-9 to earn nine points.

Harrold’s exhibition rather overshadowed decent bowling performances by Harry Thoman (4-61 in 11.1 overs) and Richard Henshaw (4-63 in 12 overs), both of whom bagged four wickets for the Brook.

He strode to the crease after knocks of 39 (eight fours) from opener Nick Briars and 35 (one six and four fours) from Ben Wright, but with Elvaston rocking a little on 97-4 after their overseas star, Clayton Floyd, had fallen for a duck, caught by Henshaw off the bowling of spinner Harry Duckles (1-44 in ten overs).

King Harrold’s assault contained six sixes and 12 fours and included a sparkling seventh-wicket stand of 90 with Miles Hayhurst, who added a solid 30, as Elvaston sailed past the 250-mark.

In reply, Nutbrook tried a new opening pair of Adam Barrett and Kashif Hussain. But with only ten runs on the board, Hussain became the first of three victims for Hayhurst (3-39 from 11 overs) and, three balls later, George Magdelano became the second, bowled for nought.

Barrett did steady the ship, though, making 29 (one six and three fours) and adding 54 for the third wicket with Chris Palfreyman, who hit 35 (six fours).

From there, wickets fell at regular intervals, including three to Floyd (3-55 in 14 overs) and two to that man Harrold (2-66 in 15 overs). But 35 from Henshaw, 25 from skipper ‘Sandy’ Sanderson and 24no from Alistair Hodgkinson kept Nutbrook afloat, with the key to survival being a ninth-wicket stand of 60 between Henshaw and Hodgkinson.