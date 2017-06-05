Persistent rain hits final day of Notts v Derbyshire

Persistent rain prevented any play before lunch on the final day of Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match at home to Derbyshire.

The Trent Bridge covers remained firmly in place and the players were barely sighted as the wet weather squashed both sides ambitions of forcing a victory.

With little hope of things brightening up it seems that this match will be consigned to the record books as a draw, despite Derbyshire having the better of the first two days.

Notts fought back on the third day, though, making 313 for six, giving them a lead of 179.

Umpires Graham Lloyd and Patrick Gustard have instructed an early lunch to be taken at 12.30pm and will reassess afterwards.