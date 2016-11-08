Rising sports stars in Erewash receive ICON funding to boost their progress

Fourteen of Erewash’s most talented sports stars have been inducted on to the 2016/17 Derbyshire ICON programme that has helped Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty in the past.

The rising athletes have shared £1,850 of backing, which they can use to help meet travel, equipment, coaching or competition costs in the coming year. They have also been handed a leisure pass by Erewash Borough Council to further help with their training.

The 14, who are all tipped for more success in their respective sports, include canoeists Ben Haylett (Breaston), Finn Reilly-McQueen (Sawley) and Zak Prince (Long Eaton), ice hockey brothers Archie and Joseph Hazeldine (Ilkeston) and freestyle skiing siblings Justin and Ella Taylor-Tipton (West Hallam).

Also supported by the programme are golfer Nick Newbold (Sandiacre), hockey player Sarah Spooner (Breaston), badminton player Lucy Atkins (Borrowash), athlete Ed Barbour (Little Eaton), tennis player Abbie Breakwell (Long Eaton), figure skater Abby Green (Breaston) and table tennis player Emma Vickers (Borrowash).

Erewash is among ten local councils across the county who are members of ICON, which was set up by Derbyshire Sport after the London 2012 Olympic Games.