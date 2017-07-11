Ilkeston RUFC launch new girls section

Ilkeston Rugby Club officially launched its new girls section on Friday.

For the last two years the club has been working hard together with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on a schools development programme in Ilkeston and the surrounding area, encouraging girls to play rugby.

Ilkeston Rugby Club has a long tradition of junior mixed rugby with many girls developing their rugby skills first through ‘tag’ games at U7’s level through to the full contact game from the Under 10’s age group until U12’s.

By developing a girls-only section the club will both encourage and support more female players entering and enjoying the game, as well as providing the opportunity for girls to continue playing beyond U12’s level when the RFU rules prohibit girls playing any mixed rugby.

Typically, this is the age when most rugby clubs lose their female players if there is no girls-only set-up.

Given the popularity of girls playing junior rugby at Ilkeston over the last five-six years in particular, Ilkeston has embarked on plans for a girl’s section, hoping to form U13’s and U15’s girls development squads in readiness of the forthcoming 2017-18 season in September.

The club looks forward to welcoming back many of the girls from local schools who have received the support of the RFU’s schools programme in the past year and their friends that they may encourage to try rugby for the first time and to learn the skills and train with them.

There are now 100,000 females involved in rugby across the country, and the England ladies squad are current world champions.

For more information contact Andrew Evans at Ilkeston RUFC on 07770303167 or email minichairman@ilkestonrugby.com or visit

www.ilkestonrugby.com, Facebook or twitter @ilkestonrugbyclub.