SLIDESHOW: The best of the action as Derbyshire gain the edge in Chesterfield opener

Matt Critchley has given Derbyshire the edge at tea on the opening day of the Division Two match against Durham at Chesterfield.

The leg-spinner, who became Derbyshire’s youngest century maker two years ago, marked his first county championship appearance of the season with an unbeaten 88 out of 210 for 4 at the interval.

Derbyshire v Durham at QWueens park Chesterfield. Derbyshire batsman Slater.

Derbyshire lost only one wicket in the afternoon session with Wayne Madsen caught at second slip off Paul Coughlin for 54, his first half-century against Durham.

But Durham thought they had Billy Godleman caught low down at gully on 10 but the Derbyshire captain stood his ground and was given not out after the umpires consulted.