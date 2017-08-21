Smit in smashing form, but frustrated Rutland are denied

The bid by title-chasing Ilkeston Rutland to close the gap on the leaders in Division Two of the Derbyshire County League was thwarted in a winning draw at Sandiacre Town 2nd.

In a match reduced to 32 overs, Rutland posted a terrific total of 203-5, bolstered by an entertaining 96 from opener David Smit. But Sandiacre, fighting for their lives near the foot of the table, responded with 148-6.

The visitors’ frustration intensified when they heard that those leaders, Langley Mill United, had also been held to a draw (by bottom team Matlock). Second-placed Rutland now trail them by 22 points, although they do have a match in hand, with four to play in total.

Smit was in flying form from the off, hammering three sixes and eight fours in his 79-ball assault, which bossed a sparkling second-wicket stand of 133 with Matt Tatler, who added a more circumspect 44. Luke Marriott also made 28 as Rutland piled up runs at a rate of almost seven an over.

Victory looked likely when Rob Green (2-15) and James Lockhart (2-31) reduced Sandiacre’s reply to 21-3. But they were rescued by a fine innings of 86 (three sixes and nine fours) from Jake Trembling, who shared 107 for the fourth wicket with his skipper, Ben Ruhrmund (33no, four fours).