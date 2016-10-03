West Indies’ touring Test team to play Derbyshire next summer

Derbyshire will face international opposition at The 3aaa County Ground in 2017, with the visit of West Indies for a three-day first-class match starting on Friday, August 11.

The match against the Windies’ touring Test team will be the second fixture of the summer against opposition from overseas because Derbyshire are also entertaining South Africa A for a one-day fixture on Bank Holiday Monday, May 20.

The two tour game will be held either side of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup competition in Derby, which runs from Monday June, 26 to Sunday, July 23.

The West Indies last toured England in 2012 and return to these shores under the captaincy of all-rounder Jason Holder. Their squad is also likely to include Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo and Devendra Bishoo.

Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper/batsman Harvey Hosein has been named the county’s Showcase Cinema de Lux player for the month of September.

In the final two matches of the season, the 20-year old struck four consecutive 50-plus scores. The right-hander made an unbeaten 83 against Leicestershire and went another step further to record a his maiden-first class century, 108no, against Worcestershire at New Road.

In total, Hosein scored 308 runs in the two matches, and gained 67% of the vote.