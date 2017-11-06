Wilson in Ireland squad gunning for more cup success

Derbyshire wicketkeeper/batsman Gary Wilson has been included in Ireland’s 14-man squad for their final Intercontinental Cup four-day fixture against Scotland in Dubai.

Ireland, who are chasing a fifth Intercontinental Cup title, are currently in second and 12 points behind leaders Afghanistan in the round robin first-class tournament. They face Kyle Coetzer’s Scotland who sit fifth, while Afghanistan play the United Arab Emirates.

The 31-year-old Wilson joins Niall O’Brien, Paul Stirling and George Dockrell, who come into the squad for the fixture that starts on Wednesday, November 29, with John Anderson, Nathan Smith and Jack Tector dropping out.

Ireland captain William Porterfield said: “We want to make a strong finish. The Intercontinental Cup has been traditionally a great competition for Irish cricket, and there have have been some memorable wins along the way.

“I made my debut in the competition against Namibia in 2006, so I have fond memories of the tournament. The four-day format has been a wonderful way of introducing a lot of the younger players into the game, and has really helped in their development.

“Afghanistan are obviously in the driving seat, but we will look to put them under pressure. It’s always a tough battle against Scotland and I expect this match will be no different.”

Ireland will also play Afghanistan in a three-game one-day series in Sharjah in December after the Scotland encounter.