WIN tickets to see Notts v Leicestershire in T20

Alex Hales stepped into the spotlight once more on Sunday as Notts Outlaws chased down a massive Yorkshire Vikings total to win their latest NatWest T20 Blast fixture.

Trent Bridge is quickly becoming known as the home of the great entertainers after another exhilarating weekend of cricket, following on from a high-scoring win over Derbyshire Falcons recently.

England international Hales was in fine form with an explosive innings of 101 from 47 deliveries as Notts chased down Yorkshire’s 223-5 to win by five wickets. Steven Mullaney hitting the winning runs with a six.

And they will be looking to continue that form into August as they target another white ball finals day, after clinching the Royal London One-Day Cup.

