Youngsters given chance to try new sports at festival

Fencing, howler javelin, sprinting and boccia were some of the activities pupils experienced at a multi-sports event organised by Erewash School Sport Partnership.

Hundreds of years three and four children from primary schools across the borough took part at Rutland Sports Park, Ilkeston.

Pupils also played handball, tag ruby, speed bounce, hurdles and parachute games.

Jack Steggles, competitions organiser for Erewash School Sport Partnership, said there were opportunities for children to try activities that were completely new to them.

He said: “We had lots of games for the children and they enjoyed trying them out.

“They learnt and practised lots of skills, including communication, teamwork, problem-solving, different throwing techniques and ball skills.

“For some of them fencing has been something totally new.”

Gareth Davis, Year Three class teacher and PE co-ordinator at Hallam Fields Junior School, said his pupils got a lot out of the multi-sports event.

He said: “This kind of event is great because it gets the children fit, gets them active and gets them working as a team.

“They talk to other children who they don’t necessarily mix with and they build relationships and networks with other schools. They loved it.”

Zoe Davies, teaching assistant at Stanley St Andrew’s Primary School, said her pupils always enjoyed taking part in events organised by the partnership.

She said: “The children love coming to events like these. We had some fencing sessions in school that were organised through the partnership and they have absolutely loved those.

“It was so popular that we ran it as an after-school club.”

Schools that took part in the multi-sports event included Stanley St Andrew’s, Hallam Fields Junior School, Chaucer Junior School, Granby Junior, Kensington Junior, Dallimore Primary, Cotmanhay Junior and St Thomas.