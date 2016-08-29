Bake Off star makes life fun

Sue Perkins is performing at Sheffield Lyceum and Buxton Opera House during her LIVE! in Spectacles tour.

Comedian Sue Perkins will share her sparkling wit, great stories and choice snippets from her best-selling memoir.

The host of Great British Bake Off will also offer a user’s guide to Mary Berry at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on September 6 and at Buxton Opera House on September 14.

Sue is looking forward to interacting with a live audience. She said: “It enriches me. What I have done lately has been TV based so I haven’t had the same feedback as I get live, and that’s what I love. The audience is a abig pool of fun you can swim around in.

“I don’t encourage hecklers, but sometimes a heckler is the funniest person in the room - why not embrace that?”

Births, deaths and lemon drizzle cake are among the subjects touched on in the show. Sue said: “I’ll talk a lot about the catastrophising that went on in my family. There was always a sense of something awful that imminent doom was around the conrer. It came from my mum - she’s a worrier, everything was a potential trip to A & E.”

Her tour LIVE! in Spectacles takes its title from her memoir. She said: “Writing a memoir begins a processs that doesn’t necessarily end with publication. You begin to think about family life and stories and relationships, and those are ongoing. My memoir is a story of family and childhood.”

Sue will be giving each ticket holder a copy of her book, Spectacles. She said: “It gives me the opportunity to meet the audience one by one afterwards during the signings.”

Commenting on why she reckons Bake Off is so popular, Sue said: “I think the chemistry between the four of us - Mary, Paul, Mel and I - works so well. But the real reason why the show is so successful is the twelve people who come to bake every year. ”

Sue reckons a sense of humour is vital. “Life is boring without the punctuation of punchlines. If you laugh at a joke, it’s because someone has put something you already know in a way you had never thought of it before.”

Tickets for the Sheffield show cost £25, contact 0114 249 6000 or www. sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for Buxton cost £27.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www. buxtonperahouse.org.uk

