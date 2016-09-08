Moscow State Circus lands in Derby

Moscow State Circus.

Moscow State Circus.

0
Have your say

Roll up, roll up for amazing feats of acrobatics and juggling.

The Moscow State Circus has pitched its big top at Derby’s Bass Ground this week.

Entertainers include the award-winning Troupe Leontiv who are high bar gymnasts, Stynka on the horizontal bouncing Russian bar, roller-skating revolution Veslovskiy, Trio Atlas on the floating globes, wirewalker Olga Rozhkovskaya and Moscow flying jugglers and dynamic Diablos.

Performances at 7pm and 7.30pm today (Thursday, August 8) and on Sunday, September 11, at 2pm and 5pm.

To book, visit www.moscowstatecircus.com or call 0844 856 5555

Back to the top of the page