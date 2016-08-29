Big stars at Chatsworth Country Fair

The opportunity to see The Great British Bake Off judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood create their favourite dishes in a series of live cookery demonstrations is just one of the treats in store for visitors to Chatsworth Country Fair, running from September 2-4.

Hugely popular TV presenter and baker Paul Hollywood will be appearing for the first time at the fair. Paul (pictured) is widely known for being a judge on the BAFTA award-winning The Great British Bake Off alongside Mary Berry and specialises in artisan baking. He will be cooking up some treats for the Derbyshire crowd on Friday, September 2.

Queen of baking and favourite of the fair, Mary Berry returns for a fourth year and will be performing cookery demonstrations on Saturday, September 3, using recipes from her upcoming book.

Food writer and broadcaster Valentine Warner will also be making an appearance, rounding off the three day event by cooking up some delicious dishes on Sunday, September 4. Valentine’s deep love of cooking, nature and travel has seen him make nine television series and write four cookery books, and is sure to be a hit with food fans.

Tickets for Chatsworth Country Fair are £25 for adults per day and free for children under 14 years old. Fantastic discounts are available for tickets purchased in advance online. For more information visit www.chatsworthcountryfair.co.uk

Another Great British Bake Off alumni who is also making her first appearance at the fair this year is Martha Collison, the programme’s youngest ever contestant, who wowed judges and viewers alike with her baking skills in the 2014 series. Martha, a self-taught baker who started cooking at the age of eight, is now involved with a number of baking projects, including her weekly column with Waitrose.

With the hottest chefs from across the region packing out a full timetable each day, the Cookery Theatre is sure to be a highlight for visitors.

Around the showground, there are plenty more wonderful shopping opportunities, with some great boutique clothing stands, traders selling tools, pet supplies, shooting, hunting and fishing equipment, fine wines, arts and crafts, and gardening equipment. A popular favourite with all ages is the Olde Tyme Fairground, with its classic rides: the Helter Skelter; Chair-O-Plane, Gallopers and the magnificent Big Wheel.

Around the showground, look out for lots more entertainment with target golf; pony rides; bungee trampolines and climbing walls.

The Grand Ring is offering an action-packed schedule on all three days, with show-stopping entertainment coming from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, the hugely popular Household Cavalry Musical Ride; and a parachute display from Jump4Heroes.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Big stars at Chatsworth Country Fair Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...