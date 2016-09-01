Catch circus aces at Nottingham venue

Get ready for something truly spectacular when the members of the Chinese State Circus come to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, September 7.

The internationally acclaimed group will perform the new show Dynasty.

There will be non-stop action from start to finale as 30 world class Chinese acrobats, aerial artists and jugglers interact and show off their superhuman physical skills.

Tickets to see the Chinese State Circus are £10-£22.50. Go online to www.trch.co.uk for more.

