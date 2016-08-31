Comic festival set for Derby

Derby Comic Festival will be hosted at Derby Silk Mill on Saturday, September 3.

Taking place on the ground floor of the Silk Mill, the event promises to encompass a colourful spectrum of the comic book world with special guests and creators and is organised by Victor Wright, who runs the Birmingham Comics Festival.

With over 50 exhibitors scheduled to attend, the diverse range of publications, rare books, original art, plus the latest titles hot of the press, alongside convention exclusives, will ensure collectors and fans of all ages will find something to put a smile on all their faces.

And there will be a whole lot more to do besides, from getting those one-off photographs with cosplayers expected in full regalia to having your picture taken in film related vehicles.

Mohammed Suleman, director of resources at Derby Museums, said: “We’re very excited here at Derby Museums to host the first Derby Comic Festival at the Silk Mill. I’m a huge comic book fan and I can’t wait to meet all the stars and of course have my photo taken with the storm troopers!”

Vic Wright, from Comic Festival, said: “The Derby Comic Festival 2016 will be a day not to be missed visitors will have a chance to meet stars from Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Harry Potter. Blues Brothers or Batman fan? - you’ll also be able to see The Tumbler car from Batman and The Blues Brothers’ Dodge car!”

There is parking available within walking distance from the venue in Derby city centre. There will also be refreshments available to purchase at the event.

For more information please visit www.derbycomiccon.com or you can contact the organisers via email info@derbycomiccon.com

