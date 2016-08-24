Fundraising gig for Ripley Music Festival

Ripley Music Festival organisers are hosting a fundraiser at the Holly Bush, Marehay on Saturday, August 27.
The aim is to help raise cash for next year’s festival which will be the 15th year.
Organisers also want Saturday’s event to provide a showcase for the very best in local musical talent. The event kicks off at 1pm and entry is free.
Acts appearing are fundraising for Ripley Music Festival.
The order of play is:
1pm to 1.30pm - God Made Dinasours
1.45pm to 2.15pm - Soopa Group
2.30pm to 3.10pm - 5 Hills Out
3.25pm to 4pm - Licksquid
4.15pm to 4.50pm - Josh Leverton
5pm to 5.35 - Race for the Prize
5.45pm to 6.15pm - Boris and the Space Cadets
6.30pm to 7.15pm - Jess Guyler (pictured)
7.30pm to 8.15pm - Shackled
8.30pm to 9.15pm - Sugar Rush
9.30pm to 10.30pm - Parasight
There will also be a raffle and barbecue.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.