Hit after hit as the nutty boys return

British music legends Madness are back with their latest album in October, and will be performing a live date at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 12.

The nutty boys’ new album is called Can’t Touch Us Now. The new tour will see the band showcase tracks from the forthcoming album as well playing all the hits and fan favourites.

Tickets are priced at £42 and £50.40 (includes administration fee). Hospitality packages are also available via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

For availability, go online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/madness

