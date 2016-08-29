It’ll be a pity if you miss Rutles’ visit to Derby

Tickets are on sale now for a major gig at The Flowerpot in Derby.

The Rutles, featuring Neil Innes and John Halsey will be performing there on October 6.

Doors open at 8pm for the gig. Advance tickets now on sale at a cost of £20, from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions and online at

www.rawpromo.co.uk

The Rutles are on their Isn’t It A Pity tour.

One of the most beloved bands of their time, the stars of the film All You Need Is Cash, tickets for the performance are limited to 250 so don’t miss out!

