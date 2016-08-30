Roy Bailey tops fundraiser for homeless

Socialist folk singer Roy Bailey heads a line-up of artistes at a concert to raise money for the homeless.

Roy teams up with singer songwriter Marc Block in a duo, poet Les Barker; Irish band Whiskey in the Jar and Carfield Community Choir.

The concert at Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday, September 3, will raise money for HARC (Homeless & Rootless at Christmas). The charity provides meals and services to hundreds and homeless people every year.

Last year’s event raised more than £2500.

Tickets for the concert cost £12 and are available from the cathdral or visit www.wegottickets.co.uk