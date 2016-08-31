Soprano Alexandra to sing in Last Rose of Summer concert

Mansfield-born Alexandra Stenson has reached a vital step in her career as an international opera singer by being awarded a place on the Guildhall Artists

Masters Programme.

To raise support for this, she is presenting a concert called The Last Rose of Summer, which is taking place on Friday, September 2, starting at 7.15pm at St. Helen’s Church, Selston.

This is a wonderful opportunity to hear the glorious voice of soprano Alexandra, supported by the talented Sarah Walster (mezzo-soprano) and Maureen Lockwood (accompanist) in a programme of popular music theatre, jazz, opera and song.

Tickets are £6, including refreshments, available from Sue at 0115 8548295 and Janet 01773 810105.

For more about Alexandra, see www.alexandrastenson.com

Selston Music Festival Committee is delighted to announce its sponsorship of The Last Rose of Summer. Alexandra, who has competed in Selston Music Festivals for a number of years, completed her Post Graduate Course in 2014 with a BMus (Hons) in Vocal Studies, trained with the English Opera Company 2014-2015 and has worked with opera companies since then.

She has been awarded a place on the Guildhall Artists Masters programme, a vital step towards her career as an international opera singer, and is currently looking for support. Alexandra is doing all the work, the festival is helping with the venue and publicity.

