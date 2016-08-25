Swing by for the  hottest music and dance show

Take a step back into 1920s and 30s New York City and through the doors of Harlem’s hottest nightclub, in an action-packed show celebrating the music and dance of the Cotton Club.

Performances by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Fats Waller would have had the club swinging – whilst dancers such as Bill ‘Bojangles’ Robinson and the Nicholas Brothers lit up the stage with their breathtaking routines.

In this show, the exhilarating dance and music of the Cotton Club is recreated by the fabulous Lindy Hop Dance Company alongside the Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra, featuring American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere/vocalist Megs Etherington.

Other music events to come to Buxton Opera House include the music of the 50s and 60s with the Rat Pack Live on Saturday 8 October at 7.30pm. And audiences are invited to leave their inhibitions at the door and prepare to experience An Evening of Burlesque on Sunday, October 9, at 7.30pm.

Swinging at the Cotton Club is at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, October 2, at 7.30pm. Tickets £23.50 to £25.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk